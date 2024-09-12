Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.98

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 8044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $136,057.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $63,807.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,136,987.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,778 shares of company stock worth $2,267,856. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

