Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.46. 39,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 347,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $763.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

