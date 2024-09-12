Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the August 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allianz Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,593. Allianz has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.