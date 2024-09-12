Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 5.6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. 461,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,533,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,147 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 507,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.