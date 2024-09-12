Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.18. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 427 shares traded.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter worth $83,865,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Almacenes Éxito by 9,647.9% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 9,961,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,069 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Almacenes Éxito by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 10,025,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,487,000 after purchasing an additional 996,152 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in Almacenes Éxito by 11,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 842,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 835,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

