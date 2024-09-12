AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,612 Shares

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $22,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,122.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $24,518.25.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $23,306.76.

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81.

AlTi Global Stock Up 6.9 %

AlTi Global stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $501.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

