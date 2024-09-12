Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDB opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.