Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $185.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

