Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

