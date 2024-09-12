Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$56.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altus Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Altus Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$53.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.37. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.68356 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.