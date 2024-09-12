Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aluf Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 239,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,213. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

