Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aluf Trading Down 16.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 239,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,213. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Aluf Company Profile
