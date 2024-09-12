Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Issues Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.13, Yahoo Finance reports.
Alzamend Neuro Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05.
About Alzamend Neuro
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alzamend Neuro
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Banking Stocks Slide: Where to Invest Instead
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analysts Recommend These 3 Sector ETFs for Long-Term Growth
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.