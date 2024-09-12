Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Issues Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.13, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.