Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.74). Approximately 123,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 136,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.34. The stock has a market cap of £185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,135.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amaroq Minerals news, insider Graham Stewart bought 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £5,040.60 ($6,591.60). Corporate insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

Featured Stories

