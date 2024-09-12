Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Trading Down 5.2%

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.65. 354,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,555,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Amer Sports Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth $319,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at $390,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

