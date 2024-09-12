American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,477 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $351,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

