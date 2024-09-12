American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of ChampionX worth $249,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Down 0.0 %

CHX stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.37.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.