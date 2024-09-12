American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.7% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,066,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.33. The company has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.