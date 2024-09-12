American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $293,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

OGS stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.