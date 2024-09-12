American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,485 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $329,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

