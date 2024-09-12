American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,493,452 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3,987.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $558,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $361.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.27 and a 200 day moving average of $347.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

