American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,606,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $261,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,093,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,539,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $67.79 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

