American Century Companies Inc. Sells 121,783 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,579,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.49% of Mondelez International worth $430,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

