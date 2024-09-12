American Century Companies Inc. Sells 636,404 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,130,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636,404 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.76% of Truist Financial worth $393,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

