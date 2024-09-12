American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.75% of Atmos Energy worth $308,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $134.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $136.33.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

