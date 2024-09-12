American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.6 %

AMT stock opened at $238.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

