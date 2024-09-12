American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $241.25

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $241.25 and last traded at $240.23, with a volume of 185834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,421 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

