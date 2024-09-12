American Water Works Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $147.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

