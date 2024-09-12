Analysts Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $37.81

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

APA stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. APA has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

