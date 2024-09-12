Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Target Price at $22.33

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE CCL opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.69.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.