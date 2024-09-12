Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Target Price at $22.33

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $624,000. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

