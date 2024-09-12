Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $87.70

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

