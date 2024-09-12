Analyzing Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Intchains Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $80.47 million 5.62 -$3.78 million ($0.10) -75.50 ASE Technology $587.79 billion 0.04 $1.16 billion $0.46 20.78

This table compares Intchains Group and ASE Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group 12.96% 2.57% 2.47% ASE Technology 5.38% 9.90% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intchains Group and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Intchains Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.70%. Given Intchains Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intchains Group is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Intchains Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

