Analyzing Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 21.96% -18.90% 23.83% FAT Brands -22.48% N/A -8.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 9 7 0 2.44 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum! Brands and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Yum! Brands has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yum! Brands and FAT Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $7.08 billion 5.30 $1.60 billion $5.64 23.66 FAT Brands $572.01 million 0.13 -$90.11 million ($6.17) -0.75

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Yum! Brands pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands pays out -9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FAT Brands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats FAT Brands on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

