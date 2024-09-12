Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Down 1.1%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.86). 74,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 154,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.54 ($0.87).

Anexo Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.70 million, a PE ratio of 800.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.

Anexo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.