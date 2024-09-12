Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:NLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 464,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.
Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management
In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
