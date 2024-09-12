Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anpario Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LON ANP traded up GBX 9.35 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 321.85 ($4.21). The company had a trading volume of 88,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,427. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,389.62 and a beta of 0.57. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.93.

Get Anpario alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.

Anpario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.