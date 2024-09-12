ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS ANPDY traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $203.20 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.19 and its 200 day moving average is $253.83.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $3.7122 dividend. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

