Aphria (TSE:APH) Trading Down 3.5%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$15.15. 12,851,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 6,580,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.
Aphria Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.15.
About Aphria
Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aphria
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What are earnings reports?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.