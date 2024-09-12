Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 21,769 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 21,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $679,192.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,070,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,208,928.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,053 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $696,661.66.

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.24 per share, for a total transaction of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $330,096.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 19,879 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $627,182.45.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,760.00.

Appian Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. 253,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,917. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $96,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

