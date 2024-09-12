Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $696,661.66 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $696,661.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,036,046 shares in the company, valued at $303,289,310.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.24 per share, for a total transaction of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $330,096.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 19,879 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $627,182.45.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $2,111,250.00.

Appian Trading Up 0.2 %

APPN opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Appian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after acquiring an additional 392,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $10,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $7,715,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.