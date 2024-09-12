Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.12. 111,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,483. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.09 and a fifty-two week high of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.13 and its 200-day moving average is 0.13.
About Ares Strategic Mining
