Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Stock Price Down 2%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 26,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 102,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.13.

About Ares Strategic Mining

(Get Free Report)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.