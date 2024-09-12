Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells $896,800.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director James W. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $95.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 31.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after buying an additional 73,658 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,245,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan during the second quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 32.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

