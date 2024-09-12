Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Ariadne Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
Ariadne Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Ariadne Australia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ariadne Australia
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Ariadne Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariadne Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.