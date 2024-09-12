Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 187990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

