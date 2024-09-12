Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.7 %

ARKR opened at $11.80 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.