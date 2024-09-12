Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Trading Up 11.6%

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 9,401,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average daily volume of 1,530,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Armadale Capital Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

