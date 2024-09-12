Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.27

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 36864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Asana announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Asana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Asana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

