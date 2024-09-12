ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Jonathan S. Holman Sells 503 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,759.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASGN Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ASGN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.17. 293,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in ASGN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

