Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.