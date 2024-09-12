ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $800.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $908.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $947.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

